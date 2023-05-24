Man, 26, found shot in Englewood

A man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood.

Officers found the 26-year-old lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the lower back around 4:33 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Yale Avenue, police said.

He was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The victim was "very uncooperative" to officers and refused to answer any questions, according to CPD.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.