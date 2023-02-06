Man, 26, shot and critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was walking around 8 a.m. in the 4500 block of West 5th Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the forearm and face and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.