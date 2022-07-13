Man, 26, shot in Lawndale

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was standing outside around 10 a.m. in the 600 block of South Sacramento Boulevard when someone walked up and began shooting in his direction, police said.

He suffered four gunshot wounds to the same leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.