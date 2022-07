A man was shot while driving Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was traveling northbound on Ridgeway Avenue past Chicago Avenue around 7:44 a.m. when gunfire broke out, police said.

He was grazed by a bullet on his right arm but refused medical treatment at the scene, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.