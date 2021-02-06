Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County

Man, 26, wounded in drive-by shooting

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning.

He was walking about 3:45 a.m. when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the arm, Chicago police said.

A passerby picked him up and brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was unsure exactly where the shooting happened, according to police. He could not describe the shooter’s vehicle or the shooter, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.