Man, 26, wounded in drive-by shooting

A 26-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning.

He was walking about 3:45 a.m. when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the arm, Chicago police said.

A passerby picked him up and brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The man was unsure exactly where the shooting happened, according to police. He could not describe the shooter’s vehicle or the shooter, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.