Man, 27, reported missing from Near North Side, may need medical attention
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was reported missing from the Near North Side neighborhood.
Omar Abdelhamid was last seen Sunday and is missing from the 1100 block of North Orleans Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
He is known to frequent the area of the Harold Washington Library, police said.
Abdelhamid was last seen wearing a white coat with brown fur and black pants, police said.
He is believed not to have identification and may need medical attention, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.