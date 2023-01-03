Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk

A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police.

The victim, who said he did not see who fired the shots, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.