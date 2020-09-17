Man, 28, charged with murder in fatal shooting at Chicago gas station

article

A 28-year-old man is accused of helping block traffic, allowing a gunman to escape a deadly shooting last month at a Humboldt Park gas station.

Tyrone Murray, of Austin, is facing first-degree murder, arson and obstruction of justice charges in the death of 21-year-old Jamil Williamson on Aug. 28, Cook County prosecutors said.

That night, Williamson was sitting in his car about 8:30 p.m. at a Shell station, 901 N. Pulaski Rd., when someone wearing a hoodie and a mask got out of a Kia, walked up to Williamson’s car and opened fire, prosecutors said.

Murray allegedly blocked traffic, allowing Williamson’s killer to escape after the shooting, and later set the Kia on fire to destroy evidence, prosecutors said.

Video surveillance at the gas station allegedly captured Murray’s van before the murder, prosecutors said. He parked and walked around for a few minutes before driving away.

Murray allegedly told detectives he agreed to act as a lookout during what he thought was supposed to be a gang robbery, and denied knowing that a gun was going to be involved, prosecutors said. He did allegedly admit to burning the Kia.

Murray was ordered held on $500,000 bail and is due back in court Oct. 5.