A 28-year-old man was shot in Grand Crossing Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the First block of East 71st Street.

At about 7:30 p.m., the victim was in a vehicle with a male who drew a weapon and shot the victim before exiting the vehicle, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.