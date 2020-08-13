Man, 28, missing from Northwest Side

article

Police are looking for a 28-year-old man missing from Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

Robert Staranowicz was last seen Wednesday near West Armitage and North Austin avenues, Chicago police said. He’s known to frequent the area of North Pulaski Road and Armitage in Logan Square.

He is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. He has schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.