Man, 29, charged in fatal double shooting in West Pullman

A Chicago man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting Saturday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the city's South Side

Jacob Johnson, 29, is accused of fatally shooting a 30-year-old man and seriously wounding a 31-year-old woman around 7 a.m. inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to police.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to the same hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Johnson was arrested roughly an hour after the shooting and was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear bond court Monday.