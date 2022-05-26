Man, 29, critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A 29-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot near an alley in West Garfield Park Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of South Pulaski.

At about 1:04 p.m., the victim was near an alley when he was struck in the leg, abdomen and chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

FOR RELATED CONTENT, SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No offender is currently in custody.

Advertisement

Area detectives are investigating.