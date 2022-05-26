Expand / Collapse search

Man, 29, critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot near an alley in West Garfield Park Thursday afternoon. 

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of South Pulaski.

At about 1:04 p.m., the victim was near an alley when he was struck in the leg, abdomen and chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No offender is currently in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.