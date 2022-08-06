Man, 29, fatally shot on CTA Red Line on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot on a CTA Red Line train on Chicago's South Side early Saturday.
The shooting occurred at the 79th Street stop.
According to preliminary information from Chicago police, witnesses say the victim, a 29-year-old man, was on a CTA train car when an unknown male fired shots.
The victim was shot in the chest and abdomen, and transported to U of C.
He was later pronounced dead, police said.
No one is currently in custody.
Area Two detectives are investigating.