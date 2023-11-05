Man, 29, found shot to death in Washington Park alley

A man was found fatally shot in an alley Sunday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the body in an alley around 1 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

No further information was provided.