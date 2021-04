A 29-year-old man was shot in Logan Square on Saturday night.

Police say the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of North Maplewood with several people when shots were fired by an unknown male offender.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was listed in good condition. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.