Man, 29, shot several times after argument in Portage Park

A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 29-year-old got into an argument with someone who followed him into a parking lot and shot him several times around 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Addison Street, according to police.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the stomach and one to the arm, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The gunman fled the area in a black sedan.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.