Man, 29, shot while sitting at red light in Bronzeville

A man was shot while he was stopped at a red light early Friday in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was sitting in his car at a red light around 12:26 a.m. when he was shot in the back by a gunman in the 600 block of East 51st Street, police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.