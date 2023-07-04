Man, 29, wounded in Bridgeport drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was shot at around 1:43 a.m. by someone traveling in a blue Nissan Altima in the 3300 block of South Lowe Avenue, according to CPD.

He was struck in the shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.