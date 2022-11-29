Man, 30, dies after being found shot on Little Village sidewalk

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face around 1:14 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 30th Street, according to police.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.