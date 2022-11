A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East Garfield Park Monday morning.

At about 11:33 a.m., the man was in the 3800 block of West Van Buren when an unknown offender in a red-colored Honda drove by and fired shots.

The man was struck in the chest, and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offender is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.