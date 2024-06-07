Man, 30, found guilty in fatal 2020 crash that killed 2 in Round Lake: prosecutors

article

A 30-year-old man was found guilty of his role in a high-speed crash in Round Lake that killed two people and injured another.

Jose Aguirre was found guilty of all nine counts of aggravated DUI related to a 2020 fatal rollover crash late Thursday afternoon, according to the Lake County State's Attorney.

He's facing up to 28 years in prison for the charges.

"We will continue to hold dangerous and intoxicated drivers responsible for their criminal, dangerous, and immoral acts. This is a preventable tragedy, and all parts of our community must continue to raise awareness about how wrong and reckless intoxicated driving is. Our team of prosecutors helped bring justice to these families, and we will always support them," said Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart.

Aguirre's trial began Monday and spanned four days. Jurors heard testimony from several witnesses, law enforcement and Aguirre, who spoke on the last day.

He denied being the driver in the crash, but witnesses claimed they saw him get into the driver's seat, the state's attorney said.

His injuries from the crash were also believed to be consistent with being the driver, officials said.

The crash happened at 3:20 a.m., Sept. 27, 2020, after Round Lake police tried to pull over a white Chevy Traverse for speeding, which was allegedly driven by Aguirre.

The Chevy refused to stop and reached a speed of 123 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone, according to officials. Police stopped chasing the vehicle due to safety concerns.

A short time later, police found the vehicle, which crashed into a wooded area near Rt 134 and Main Street in Round Lake. The vehicle reportedly struck several trees and rolled over onto its roof.

Two passengers in the vehicle, identified as Juan Renteria-Becerra, 34, and Edgar Herrera, 30, died from their injuries at the crash scene, police said.

Another passenger, Jorge Trevino, 32, was also injured but they were non-life-threatening.

Investigators said they determined Aguirre was the driver and that he lost control of the vehicle due to the high speed, leading to the crash.

An arrest warrant was issued for Aguirre in October 2021 and after avoiding arrest for quite some time, he was apprehended in late December 2022.

While being held in jail, his bond was set at $1 million.

Aguirre is slated to appear in court on July 15.



