Man, 30, shot by female suspect during argument in Chicago

A man was shot by a female suspect Tuesday morning in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

The 30-year-old was outside in the 2900 block of North Oak Park Avenue around 1:07 a.m. when he got into an argument and the female suspect shot him, according to Chicago police.

The man was wounded in the leg and transported to Community First Hospital where he is listed in fair condition, police said.

The suspect was placed in custody as Area Five investigate.