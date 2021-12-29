Man, 30, shot in leg, robbed in Lake View East
LAKE VIEW EAST - A man was shot in the leg and robbed in Lake View East early Wednesday, according to police.
The 30-year-old was walking outside around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of West Aldine Avenue, when a gray colored sedan stopped near him.
Two unidentified men got out of the car holding guns, police said.
The offenders shot the man in the leg, and took his wallet and cellphone before fleeing.
The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition, police said.
No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
