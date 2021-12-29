Man shot, 2 others beaten in Lake View East robbery

A man was shot and two other people were beaten in a violent robbery Tuesday night in the Lake View East neighborhood.

The group was walking around 11:25 p.m. in the 600 block of West Buckingham Place when several armed men exited a vehicle and approached them demanding their belongings, police said.

The group refused and the attackers began punching them, police said.

One of the gunmen shot at the group, striking a 28-year-old man in the buttocks, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

The attackers took the woman's purse and the group's cellphones before fleeing the area, police said.

The man and woman, both 27, suffered bruising and swelling to the face but refused treatment at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.