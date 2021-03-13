Man, 30, shot in South Shore

A 30-year-old man was shot early Saturday in South Shore.

The man was walking about 1:35 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Coles Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a friend drove him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The man did not see the shooter or where the shots came from, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.