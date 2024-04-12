Man, 31, fatally shot in Gresham home

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

A 21-year-old man armed with a handgun entered the apartment just after midnight in the 8100 block of South Laflin Street. He shot the 31-year-old man once in the stomach and fled the scene, police said.

Paramedics took the victim to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.