Man, 31, missing from Austin

A 31-year-old man has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Michael Nockai was last seen Thursday leaving his apartment in the 1500 block of North Long Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Nockai is 5-foot-9, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black thermal shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.