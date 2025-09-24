Man, 31, shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 31-year-old man was shot in the side during an attempted robbery early Wednesday in West Garfield Park. He drove himself to Stroger Hospital and is in good condition as police investigate.



A man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The 31-year-old was outside around 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Pulaski Road when someone pulled a gun on him and demanded his belongings, police said.

A struggle broke out and the man was shot once in the side. He took himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.