A man was shot and killed Monday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Wolcott Avenue suffering from several gunshot wounds to the head, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.