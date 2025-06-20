Man, 32, fatally shot while walking out of Englewood store
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed while walking out of a store Thursday night on Chicago's South Side.
What we know:
The 32-year-old was leaving the store around 9 p.m. when someone fired several shots at him, striking him in the torso in the 600 block of West 63rd Street, according to police.
The shooter fled the scene and the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. No description has been given of the suspect.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.