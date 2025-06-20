Man, 32, fatally shot while walking out of Englewood store

The Brief A 32-year-old man was shot and killed while leaving a store Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. The shooter fled the scene, and no arrests have been made as Area One detectives continue to investigate.



A man was shot and killed while walking out of a store Thursday night on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The 32-year-old was leaving the store around 9 p.m. when someone fired several shots at him, striking him in the torso in the 600 block of West 63rd Street, according to police.

The shooter fled the scene and the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. No description has been given of the suspect.