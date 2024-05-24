Man, 32, killed in Bronzeville home; 1 in custody

A man was beaten to death Thursday night at a home in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 36-year-old got into an argument with a 42-year-old man around 9:30 p.m. inside a residence in the 2700 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police. The younger man threatened the 42-year-old several times and the argument turned physical.

The 36-year-old man suffered trauma throughout the body during the fight. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

The 42-year-old was arrested by police officers that arrived at the scene.

Area Three detectives are investigating.