Man, 32, reported missing for days from Uptown

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Uptown neighborhood over the weekend.

Andrew Fink, 32, was last seen Friday in the 4700 block of North Beacon Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Fink is 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with hazel eyes.

He may be confused and in need of medical attention.

Fink may be driving a blue 2016 Chevrolet Impala with the Illinois license plate number of BP54626.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.