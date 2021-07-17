Man, 32, shot during attempted robbery in Austin

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Friday night in Austin on the Northwest Side.

The 32-year-old was walking about 9:50 p.m. when three males approached him and announced a robbery in the 5800 block of West Huron Street, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects shot him in the arm before they fled the scene without his property, police said.

The man self-transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.