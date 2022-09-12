Man, 32, shot in Chatham

A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side.

The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody pyas Area Two detectives investigate.