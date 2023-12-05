Man, 32, shot in parked car on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was shot while sitting in a parked car Monday night in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was in his vehicle around 10:42 p.m. when someone in another vehicle started shooting in the 2400 block of West 72nd Street, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the arm and was taken by paramedics to a local hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.