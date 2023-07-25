UPS driver shot in the back on Chicago's West Side

A UPS driver was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday morning.

At about 10:18 a.m., the 32-year-old male driver was outside in the 700 block of North Trumbull when he was shot in the back, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

UPS released the following statement:

We are aware of a situation involving one of our drivers that occurred this morning. We are thankful that our driver is safe, and we are cooperating with the responding authorities in their investigation. We are respectfully deferring questions about this incident to the investigating authorities.