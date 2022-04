A man was shot in the abdomen Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting occurred in the 3100 block of West Franklin Boulevard.

At about 2:02 p.m., the 33-year-old victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender shot him in the lower abdomen.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.