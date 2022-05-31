Man, 33, killed in South Shore shooting

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was standing in the courtyard of an apartment complex around 1:54 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when he was struck in the torso by gunfire, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.