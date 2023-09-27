Man, 33, shot to death in Roseland

A man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was found on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 9:40 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, according to police.

He was transported by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he later died. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.