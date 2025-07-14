Man, 34, shot on Chicago's West Side

A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg late Sunday night on Chicago’s West Side, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:51 p.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to police. The victim told officers he was walking outside when he heard a loud noise and then felt pain.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.