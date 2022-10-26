Man, 34, shot in South Chicago

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street when he was shot at by a gunman who fled on foot, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to arm and leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.