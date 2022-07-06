Man, 34, shot in Washington Park

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was outside around 6 a.m. in the 300 block of East 57th Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the leg, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

There were no other reported injuries.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.