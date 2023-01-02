Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot

A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side.

The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.

The man was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.