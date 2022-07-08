Man, 35, fatally shot in Chatham

A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was found lying unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the face after midnight in the 800 block of East 80th Street, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.