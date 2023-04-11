Man, 35, shot and critically wounded in East Garfield Park

A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Springfield Avenue when a gunman got out of a maroon vehicle and started shooting, according to police.

The shooter returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.