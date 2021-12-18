Man, 35, shot dead at red light near Old Irving Park Saturday

Chicago police are investigating a homicide after 35-year-old man was shot at a red light early Saturday near Old Irving Park.

According to police, the man was stopped at a red light in his car, around 3 a.m., when someone in a black SUV fired shots at him in the 4800 block of W. Irving Park.

Police said the man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department with gunshot wounds to the chest and right side. He was pounced dead at the hospital police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating, and no one is in custody at this time.