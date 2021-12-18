Expand / Collapse search

Man, 35, shot dead at red light near Old Irving Park Saturday

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

OLD IRVING PARK - Chicago police are investigating a homicide after 35-year-old man was shot at a red light early Saturday near Old Irving Park

According to police, the man was stopped at a red light in his car, around 3 a.m., when someone in a black SUV fired shots at him in the 4800 block of W. Irving Park.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Police said the man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department with gunshot wounds to the chest and right side. He was pounced dead at the hospital police said. 

Area Five detectives are investigating, and no one is in custody at this time.  