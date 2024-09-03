Man, 36, shot during argument in South Side parking lot

The Brief A 36-year-old man was shot three times during an argument in a Gresham parking lot early Tuesday morning. The shooter fled in a gray SUV, and no arrests have been made.



A man was shot during an argument in a parking lot Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 36-year-old was arguing with someone around 1:30 a.m. when they pulled out a handgun and shot him three times in a parking lot in the 1400 block of West 79th Street, according to police.

The victim was shot twice in the leg and once in the groin. Paramedics took him to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

The shooter drove away from the scene of the shooting in a gray SUV.

No one has been taken into custody. Area two detectives are investigating.