Man, 37, shot by bicyclists in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot by two bicyclists early Tuesday morning in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.
What we know:
The 37-year-old was inside a car when he was approached by two people on bikes around 12:48 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Oakley Avenue, according to police.
Both bicyclists shot at him, hitting him once in the left arm. Officers applied a tourniquet to his arm before paramedics arrived. He was treated at the scene and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
Two people were taken into custody at the scene. Area One detectives are investigating.
Police said charges are pending.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.