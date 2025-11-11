Man, 37, shot by bicyclists in West Englewood

The Brief A man was shot by two bicyclists early Tuesday in the West Englewood neighborhood, police said. The 37-year-old was inside a car when the attackers opened fire, hitting him once in the arm. Officers applied a tourniquet before paramedics took him to the hospital, and two suspects were taken into custody as charges are pending.



A man was shot by two bicyclists early Tuesday morning in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

The 37-year-old was inside a car when he was approached by two people on bikes around 12:48 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Oakley Avenue, according to police.

Both bicyclists shot at him, hitting him once in the left arm. Officers applied a tourniquet to his arm before paramedics arrived. He was treated at the scene and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene. Area One detectives are investigating.

Police said charges are pending.