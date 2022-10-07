Man, 38, seriously injured after being struck by car in suburban Gurnee

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Gurnee Friday.

At about 8:46 a.m., Gurnee police responded to the intersection of Route 41 and Delany Roud for a traffic crash, police said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a black 2015 Honda Accord collided with a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver of the Honda did not have any injuries, police said.

Investigators with the Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by police.

No citations have been issued at this time.