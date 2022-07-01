Man, 38, shot and killed in Brighton Park alley

A man was shot and killed in an alley Thursday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police found a 38-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:16 p.m. in an alley in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue, officials said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the cheek and neck. He was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.